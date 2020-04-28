Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

McConnell Publicly Disses Trump About Hogging COVID-19 Briefings

In a rare rebuke, the Senate Leader said ‘people are most interested’ in hearing from Drs. Fauci and Birx.
By David
McConnell Publicly Disses Trump About Hogging COVID-19 Briefings
Image from: Flickr/GageSkidmore

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday suggested that President Donald Trump is not helping the American people with his appearances at coronavirus task force briefings.

McConnell told Fox News Radio that Americans would rather hear from scientists and public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

“Well, certainly what the American people are most interested in is the advice from health professionals about how to conduct their daily lives safely,” he said after being asked whether the president should curtail the events.

Trump is expected to hold a briefing on Monday in the White House Rose Garden. It was not immediately clear if public health officials would be in attendance.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.