Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Dr Deborah Birx Praises Trump Being So ‘Attentive To Scientific Literature’

So attentive he called it 'a hoax' just a few weeks ago, right Doc?
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Yet another infuriating bit of obsequiousness for Dear Leader that he decidedly does not deserve. The type of insipid fawning that we'd expect to see in some backward, cult of personality state like North Korea, not here.

As others noted, whatever credibility she had was lost right then and there. Birx has also in recent days scolded the media for their dire predictions, both in terms of numbers of cases and the number of ventilators needed.

Source: Raw Story

Speaking on the Christian Broadcasting Network’s Faith Nation this Wednesday, White House response coordinator for the US Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, talked about the role faith communities can play in the effort to stem the outbreak, both by “giving out accurate and important information and ensuring that everyone in the household feels engaged in their community even though they’re at home themselves.”

At one point during the interview, Dr. Birx praised President Trump for what she said is his attentiveness to science.

“He is so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data, and I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues,” she said.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.