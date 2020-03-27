Dr Deborah Birx Praises Trump Being So ‘Attentive To Scientific Literature’

Yet another infuriating bit of obsequiousness for Dear Leader that he decidedly does not deserve. The type of insipid fawning that we'd expect to see in some backward, cult of personality state like North Korea, not here.

As others noted, whatever credibility she had was lost right then and there. Birx has also in recent days scolded the media for their dire predictions, both in terms of numbers of cases and the number of ventilators needed.

Source: Raw Story

Speaking on the Christian Broadcasting Network’s Faith Nation this Wednesday, White House response coordinator for the US Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, talked about the role faith communities can play in the effort to stem the outbreak, both by “giving out accurate and important information and ensuring that everyone in the household feels engaged in their community even though they’re at home themselves.” At one point during the interview, Dr. Birx praised President Trump for what she said is his attentiveness to science. “He is so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data, and I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues,” she said.