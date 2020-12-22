WH Virus Coordinator Deborah Birx Retiring After Her Unfortunate Thanksgiving Episode

Birx said that the overwhelming criticism of her blatant hypocrisy has been very hard on her family, so she's calling it quits. And you know you've screwed up royally when Fox News lambastes you and starts comparing you to 'Democrat' politicians.

Source: Associated Press

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday she plans to retire, but is willing to first help President-elect Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed. Birx, in an interview with the news site Newsy, did not give a specific timetable on her plans. “I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire,” Birx told the news outlet. Birx and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her comments came just days after The Associated Press reported that she traveled out of state for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging Americans to forgo holiday travel. Birx acknowledged in a statement on Sunday that she went to her Delaware property and was accompanied by family members. She insisted the purpose of the roughly 50-hour visit was to deal with the winterization of the property before a potential sale — something she says she previously hadn’t had time to do because of her busy schedule. “I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving,” Birx said in her statement, adding that her family shared a meal together while in Delaware.

Birx said in an interview with Newsy that overwhelming criticism of her has been "very difficult on my family."

She says this last week has been especially hard after reports of her family's recent travel to Delaware after she previously warned Americans to stay home. "We never visited anyone, we never had anyone into the household. It was the same situation [as] if we had been here at home, but because of the perception it created, we obviously will not do that through any of the holiday seasons," Birx explained. "This experience has been a bit overwhelming. It's been very difficult on my family. I think what was done in the last week to my family, you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this," she continued.

