Dr. Deborah Birx Didn't Heed Her Own Advice Over Thanksgiving

In case you missed it Dr. Scarves, er, Birx is asking Handsome Joe Biden if she can join the team in the next administration, but I think she’s got some ‘splainin’ to do:

Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present.

And that’s pretty much when I closed the article.

For more than 9 months, we’ve all given up so much to try to do our part fighting the Trump-Virus. Dr. Scarves couldn’t/wouldn’t be bothered to follow her own advice.

I hope Dr. Scarves gets booted to the curb by the Biden Admin. She’s done nothing except to earn our scorn.

