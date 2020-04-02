Media Bites
Hey Media: Stop Being President Stupid's Dancing Monkeys

A modest proposal...
By Tengrain
[Above, Brian 'Missed the Mensa Cut-Off by Thaaat Much' Kilmeade calls NOT airing the so-called president's fake briefings "an odd choice." Yeah. -- eds]

Our failed political press continues to be manipulated by Lord Damp Nut (I’m not singling out Karen Travers, just embedding; she was only one of many):

Any time Prznint Stupid fails to fling pooh at his Burn the Reichstag MAGA Rallies™, they shower him with praise. Please recall that a couple of weeks ago he declared himself to be a War President, and press praised him and a week later he said he wanted butts in pews by Easter. He makes our failed political press look like dancing monkeys, and I guess they are.

There is no pivot; Comrade Stupid is what he is. There will be a tweet, there always is, showing that no matter how much you want him to be presidential, he will always be Prznint Stupid.

I continue to plead: don’t cover these things live. It is not automatically news every time Lord Damp Nut opens his gob. Record what he says, discern if there is any news value, fact check it, and then report the results. The take-away on some days might be positive (“He lied less than usual!”) and you won’t look like tools.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

