Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Brian Kilmeade Wishes 'We' Would Stop Protesting Elections

When did Democrats break windows at the Capitol building and threaten the lives of the line of succession?
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Brian Kilmeade is just tired of all the conflict, people!

"I think we have to, as a country, stop protesting every election result."

He feels sorry for all those presidents who had to "serve" with a claim on illegitimacy over their heads, yet he doesn't mention The Kenyan Usurper once.

He's talking about 2016 and also, too, QUOTE, when "Joe Biden seem[ed] to win" in 2020.

SEEMED TO, Brian? Still trying to push the big lie without getting sued by Dominion? So much for a legitimate presidency now, eh?

When did Democrats break windows at the Capitol building and threaten the lives of the line of succession?

So according to the Fox and Friends co-host, violent interference with the counting of Electoral votes, breaking windows, chanting for the lives of the House Speaker and Vice President, inside the invaded and ransacked halls of Congress, causing the deaths of at least five people, is EXACTLY THE SAME as knitting pink hats and marching with a permit, casualties zero.

Fox and Friends should be re-named "Stupid for Breakfast."

h/t Bobby Lewis

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Nazi, Schmatzi!

Nazi, Schmatzi!

The explicit argument being made by Fox News Republicans is that the health and unity of the Republic is most deeply endangered by trying to hold those who attack health and unity of the Republic accountable.
By driftglass
comments
Jan 13, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team