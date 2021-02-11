Brian Kilmeade Wishes 'We' Would Stop Protesting Elections

Brian Kilmeade is just tired of all the conflict, people!

"I think we have to, as a country, stop protesting every election result."

He feels sorry for all those presidents who had to "serve" with a claim on illegitimacy over their heads, yet he doesn't mention The Kenyan Usurper once.

He's talking about 2016 and also, too, QUOTE, when "Joe Biden seem[ed] to win" in 2020.

SEEMED TO, Brian? Still trying to push the big lie without getting sued by Dominion? So much for a legitimate presidency now, eh?

When did Democrats break windows at the Capitol building and threaten the lives of the line of succession?

So according to the Fox and Friends co-host, violent interference with the counting of Electoral votes, breaking windows, chanting for the lives of the House Speaker and Vice President, inside the invaded and ransacked halls of Congress, causing the deaths of at least five people, is EXACTLY THE SAME as knitting pink hats and marching with a permit, casualties zero.

Fox and Friends should be re-named "Stupid for Breakfast."

h/t Bobby Lewis