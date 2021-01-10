MSNBC Host Allows SC GOP Rep To Play The 'Both Sides' Game In Response To Trump's Insurrection

Freshman Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has put up with threats of violence from Trump supporters and was badly shaken by the attack when the lunatics stormed the Capitol building this week, but that didn't stop her from playing the "both sides" game on who needs to tone down their rhetoric.

This is also your reminder that MSNBC is not a "liberal" network, even though they do have some liberal hosts, and that some of their hosts, like Alex Witt in the clip above, are every bit as awful as the propagandists on Fox "news," when they let false equivalencies like this one go with no push back.

Note to Alex Witt. When someone pulls this crap, there is no equivalence between people who are out there protesting because they're tired of police brutality and would like some accountability for once when law enforcement kills another unarmed person of color, and the people who stormed the Capitol and literally wanted to kill and hang members of Congress and try to force them to overturn an election for Donald Trump that he lost.

There is no equivalent to these QAnon nuts on the left. There is no equivalent to The Proud Boys, or the Boogaloo Bois, or to the Oath Keepers on the left. So when someone pulls the crap that Mace did here, the correct response is to, one, ask just who on the left you're talking about. And two, given the fact that it's likely BLM, shoot down that false equivalence right on the spot and let them know that BLM hasn't been trying to assassinate the Vice President, members of Congress, or overturn an election lately.

Witt asked Mace about her experience this week, the threats she received ahead of their vote to certify the election, and the fact that she didn't feel it was safe to keep her family in D.C. and sent them home instead of having them there to watch her be sworn in, and that's the first time she used the opportunity to spout the "both sides" nonsense.

Here's her response right after talking about feeling like a "sitting duck" while the Capitol was under siege, and the fact that these insane Trumpsters literally wanted to hang Mike Pence:

MACE: I'm sad for our nation and I've been very strong and vocal, and it's not just... this week my focus has been on my party and what contributed to this. When we look at the last nine months, and I'm urging my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, for us to take a real strong look at what has been, what has transpired, the violence all across our nation, the rhetoric out of both parties and that we think about what kind of country do we want to be going forward. We've got to acknowledge, one, there's a problem in both parties. We need to acknowledge and take responsibility for that and, three, be part of the solution and been talking with my colleagues on what that might look like in the days, the weeks, and the months ahead.

You know who needs to acknowledge they've got a problem? Republicans. That's who.

Mace also believes that Trump's "legacy" was "wiped out" after the insanity we watched from the MAGA crowd this Wednesday, which came as a surprise to exactly no one who has been paying attention to Trump for the last four or five years. Sorry Nancy, but this is Trump's "legacy."

WITT: During an interview this week you said that the president's entire legacy was wiped out after Wednesday. What did you mean by that? MACE: Entirely. Entirely. Everything, and I supported the president. I worked on his campaign in 2016. He was a supporter of mine in my general election. He's one of the reasons that we flipped so many seats this year, but when I look at everything that happened on Wednesday, the riots, the violence, the deaths. Five people died. In fact, the young lady that was shot and killed, that happened just steps away from the entrance of the chamber right outside the door of Speaker Pelosi's lobby. I walked by a crime scene to get into the chamber to vote on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. And so we've really got to look at everything that happened and it makes me truly angry and sad for my kids and sad for my country.

Then maybe you should consider switching parties, because the one you're a member of, supports political violence and fascism. Witt asked Mace if she was willing to vote for Trump to be removed from office, which, of course, she isn't, and instead she wants to focus on "uniting the country" and wants people to quit "playing politics."

Or, in other words, let's move on with no accountability for what just happened. This is the new grift you're going to see from the right and their enablers like Witt who are propping up people like Mace.

When we finally hold all of the criminals in the Trump administration, Trump himself and all of his enablers responsible for what they've put our country through, we can maybe start to talk about "unity" and "healing." Until then, I don't want to hear another member of the sedition party tell me that we all need to get along.

AOC had the perfect response to Ted Cruz pushing the same nonsense.

They wore Auschwitz shirts, erected gallows, and tried to hang the Vice President.



Your continued excusal and denial of Wednesday’s Neo-Nazi presence is abhorrent and dangerous.



The most healing and unifying thing *you* can do is take responsibility for your actions and resign. https://t.co/TlhLkkLPJy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2021

