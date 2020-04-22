Steve Schmidt Says It Out Loud: These Are Just Campaign Rallies

After the usual nightly North Korea-style propaganda fest, it's always nice to hear someone call Trump's press briefings out for the narcissistic feed they really are. Steve Schmidt did not mince words with Ari Melber last night:

"Right now, we see the American economy with small business devastated because these programs aren't doing what they're supposed to be doing," Steve Schmidt said.

"And so, as opposed to the self-congratulations that we see every night, there ought to be honest admissions about what's working, what's not working, what needs to be fixed. And we don't see that. But that's not the purpose of these.

"The purpose of these events isn't to inform the public. It's a political rally for the president, who can't go do the big MAGA rallies anymore. And the country is subjected it.

"But it's about his self-interest, not the national interest."

Yes, it always is. But it's nice to hear it out loud, instead of the national gaslighting.