Lara Trump Whines: How Dare Dems Label Trump As 'Convicted Felon'!

Lara Trump, the nepotism appointment to the RNC, complained to Fox News that the Kamala Harris campaign is labeling her father-in-law a convicted felon.

It's not a "label" if it's true, Lara.

MAGAt co-host Brian Kilmeade took a long time to set the table for Lara.

BRIAN KILMEADE: One thing is clear: you have to have a new strategy. The same strategy with Joe Biden is gonna be a different strategy with Kamala Harris. She's in her 50s, he's in his 80s, and she does have the same policy positions, I got it. But a word is that you guys are gonna spend $11 million over the next two weeks going after her. And the Washington Post over the weekend said that you guys already game-planned about it.

Two things they are gonna come after you for. They're gonna now, all of a sudden, President Trump's age is gonna be into play, and they're gonna talk about the criminal convictions in New York. Would you retort to this refrain that began yesterday?

Lara Trump: Well, yeah, they've been trying to label Donald Trump as a convicted felon now for a month.

That was the whole play there, Brian, obviously.

We know what that one was all about, and clearly, the American people didn't care.

They came out in a huge way and gave us historic fundraising in the days after that wrongful conviction.

Of course, if you had any question about Donald Trump's age....