Lara Trump Whines: How Dare Dems Label Trump As 'Convicted Felon'!

Lara Trump, the nepotism appointment to the RNC, complained to Fox News that the Kamala Harris campaign is labeling her father-in-law a convicted felon.
It's not a "label" if it's true, Lara.
MAGAt co-host Brian Kilmeade took a long time to set the table for Lara.
BRIAN KILMEADE: One thing is clear: you have to have a new strategy. The same strategy with Joe Biden is gonna be a different strategy with Kamala Harris. She's in her 50s, he's in his 80s, and she does have the same policy positions, I got it. But a word is that you guys are gonna spend $11 million over the next two weeks going after her. And the Washington Post over the weekend said that you guys already game-planned about it.
Two things they are gonna come after you for. They're gonna now, all of a sudden, President Trump's age is gonna be into play, and they're gonna talk about the criminal convictions in New York. Would you retort to this refrain that began yesterday?
Lara Trump: Well, yeah, they've been trying to label Donald Trump as a convicted felon now for a month.
That was the whole play there, Brian, obviously.
We know what that one was all about, and clearly, the American people didn't care.
They came out in a huge way and gave us historic fundraising in the days after that wrongful conviction.
Of course, if you had any question about Donald Trump's age....
Forgive me if I'm wrong. Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 indictments in the state of New York. Therefore, Trump is a convicted felon. There is no trying to "label" him as such.
It is what he is.
Diminished Donald is also an admitted serial sexual assaulter, pays for sex, is an insurrectionist, and also a twice-impeached liar.