Fox News Host More Upset With 'F-Word' Than With Murdered US Citizen

The second hour of Fox News' The BIG Weekend Show on Saturday, just hours after the shooting, did their best to exalt all ICE agents while whining about the protestors after Alex Pretti was accosted by a group of ICE agents, thrown to the ground, and then shot dead multiple times while facing the ground.

Host Johnny Joey Jones threw the coverage to reporter Steve Harrington to describe the scene and then another co-host jumped in.

HOST: And so to, you know, say that they're business owners and employees, that they were scared to go to work because they don't want to be arrested, blah, blah, blah.

Fox News considered the occupation of ICE in Minnesota, assaults, and murder that has frightened business owners as a ho-hum blah, blah, blah event.

To add salt to the wound the idiot behind the microphone becomes more aggitatted that protestors shouted the "F-word" at ICE agents instead of exuding any form of empathy for the murdered 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

HOST: But what are you seeing in terms of the businesses having to respond to, I don't know, massive crowds of people screaming the F word at law enforcement and agents?

ICE agents are armed to the teeth, but the Fox host is furious they were being cursed at after viciously killing another Minnesotan.

Fox News needs a priority adjustment. This isn't about Democrats or Republicans, it's about agents of the state murdering citizens for absolutely no reason at all.