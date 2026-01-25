NY Post Reporter: We’re Bankrolling Europe’s Lifestyle

The New York Post's Lydia Moynihan with the idiocy of the day. I'm not sure what CNN thinks they're accomplishing by making sane people argue with these Trump apologists night after night, other than making these people look like the know-nothings that they are.

While discussing this embarrassing nonsense that the White House posted on Xitter...

There are no penguins in Greenland. All Penguins live in the southern hemisphere except one species from the Galapagos Islands. Perhaps you shouldn’t have dismantled the Department of Education so quickly. https://t.co/aDroJeLycP

... and Trump embarrassing the United States on the world stage, Moynihan came up with this revisionist history while trying to put lipstick on the Trump pig.

Here's the back and forth via CNN:

PHILLIP: It's not in the same universe as him then using falsehoods to essentially smear people who sacrificed their lives for us, Americans.

XOCHITL HINOJOSA, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Yes, they died. People died and they were on the front lines. And so you're right, he did lie.

And I wish more Republicans would come out and speak out against him. The crazy thing about this is this is the second time I have seen a clip in the last sort of five days from an ally or some, you know, from someone essentially saying that Donald Trump is acting like a child. You know, we saw this in Greenland where he admitted that because he didn't get the, you know, the Nobel Peace Prize, that's why he was upset about Greenland and wanted to, you know, at every turn, it is, he is embarrassing us on the world stage.

And it is embarrassing that he is now being called a child.

PHILLIP: Let's put up, let's put up real quick the penguin meme, because I think this speaks to what you're talking about. There is a kind of acceptance of, I don't know, a dumbing down of not just politics, but I mean, this is like foreign policy.

There's a -- he's walking, it's a meme, right? He stole a meme from somebody else. It's A.I.-generated. There are no penguins on Greenland, there are no penguins in the Northern Hemisphere.

HINOJOSA: Unfortunate.

PHILLIP: It's not even funny. It's just embarrassing at a certain point. When are we going to get back to a serious White House?

LYDIA MOYNIHAN, CORRESPONDENT, "NEW YORK POST": Well, look, I disagree with the President's comments, basically diminishing Europe's aid. And I'm super grateful for every veteran. And we should never pretend that they didn't sacrifice their lives because that is such an important contribution.

But I think a couple of things we saw at Davos this week, I think Americans, just generally, if I can kind of talk about how the MAGA base feels about this, they feel like we've contributed over the years. And we have 22 trillion to NATO.

And they look at Europe and they kind of feel like we're the older sibling who's spending for everyone's defense. And meanwhile, people in Europe are living La Dolce Vita, they're taking August off. And we're basically kind of bankrolling their lifestyle and they have all these fabulous social benefits.

Well, we can't buy houses and we don't have paid maternity leave and we don't have all these things in the U.S. And so I think that's what he was trying to communicate. And obviously that was not done in a great way, but the other thing is that--

PHILLIP: Those are choices that we make in the United States. We can certainly have paid maternity leave.



LATHAN: We've got common ground. You guys are saying that if NATO, if Europe plays the NATO bill, then we're going to get European style universal health care. You guys are down?

MOYNIHAN: I'm not commenting on health care.



TROVER: I didn't hear her say that.



MOYNIHAN: I'm just saying.

LATHAN: You're talking about what they got. Because I'm down for it.

MOYNIHAN: I'm saying how does the average American feel when people in France are living La Dolce Vita? And we're bankrolling their lifestyle.