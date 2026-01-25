Cuban Tattooed Trump Supporter About To FAFO

A Cuban-born podcaster known as "El Oski" is finding himself in a bit of pickle. He loves Trump. So much so that he actually tattooed Trump's face on his chest...over 3 long tattoo sessions.

Local 10 News reports that El Oski is adjusting to his life in Miami, and was once a huge Trump supporter. But now? He says he is "scared" about the risks of deportation.

I guess he fears he isn't one of the "good ones" that Trump is going to protect...because Trump won't protect ANY of them.

El Oski came to America through the southern border and released under a specific type of immigration entry, called an I-220A. At least 400,000 Cubans are currently living in America under that same form.

This form is very important. I-220A is NOT seen as a "a lawful entry for purposes of adjusting immigration status."

Therefore, Cubans with I-220A documents cannot apply for permanent residency. They are, based on this distinction, living here illegally.

So, El Oski and other Cubans remain "in limbo" and could hypothetically could be scooped up by ICE masked agents, thrown in detention centers with no medical care, potentially murdered or even deported to black hole prisons in foreign countries, never to be heard from again.

Yet, El Oski believed that Trump "would have helped Cubans like him legalize their status." But, he does not regret his giant Trump tattoo. Like all MAGA, he is delusional enough to truly believe that Trump will come through for him and other Cubans in America illegally.

It's gonna be a crazy FAFO when Bovino sends a group of masked agents right to El Oski's door now that he has publicly outed himself.

FAFO!