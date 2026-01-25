Kash Patel Needs To Review The Bill Of Rights

Trump toadie Kash Patel is apparently not a big fan of free speech or conceal carry laws.

Here's his sad joke of an excuse for an FBI Director on this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, reacting to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz telling people to use their phones to record the atrocities being committed by the ICE and Border Patrol goons terrorizing their cities following the execution of VA nurse Alex Pretti, which has sparked outrage across the country.

PATEL: This will end thanks to President Trump's brilliant leadership to always back the blue. Law enforcement will hold the day. The Constitution, the rule of law will hold the day. It is a tough time right now, but I believe that our law enforcement officials on the ground, DHS, FBI, local police force across the country are moving in the right direction and we will quell these riots and we will prevail. That's what we always do.

BARTIROMO: And what are you looking at when you're investigating or probing the evidence that you've collected? What specifically are you looking for?

PATEL: At this point in this part of the investigation, it's mostly scientific evidence. We're looking for fingerprints and DNA and how many rounds, if any, were fired and any other sort of physical evidence in and around the firearm.

BARTIROMO: And, you know, mean, thousands of people are marching through Minneapolis. They are targeting the Border Patrol. I mean, it feels like the rhetoric and the protesting is only ramping up. What is your advice to the people right now who are outraged that this is a second killing at the hands of Border Patrol in two weeks?

PATEL: As Kristi said, you cannot bring a firearm loaded with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It's that simple. You don't have that right to break the law and incite violence.

We will, of course, always protect your First Amendment speech. And if you peacefully protest, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. But you have seen a trend here, not just in Minnesota, but across the country in these protests turning into violent scenarios and people attacking law enforcement. That's when you go over the line and that's when law enforcement steps in.