FBI's Kash Patel Threatens Arrests For Trump's Big Voter Fraud Lie

FBI director Kash Patel told Fox's Maria Bartiromo that he is continuing to investigate Trump's lies and unfounded election fraud accusations of 2020, and promises he has the information to prosecute and will be making arrests anytime now.

This was the main reason Trump named this drunken fool as FBI Director.

Bartiromo brought up Trump's continued obsession with proving the Big Lie when she asked, "[He] repeatedly, that the election was rigged in 2020." "I mean, he says it all the time." Have you done anything about that? And do you have anything to tell us about that?"

PATEL: As I as I told you earlier, I was the one that led the effort with folks like Trey Gowdy, Johnny Ratcliffe and Devin Nunes to expose the corruption that tried to thwart President Trump's first presidential election run. And we saw the FISA abuses there. And I lived through it. And the media came at me then, too.

Patel ranted about the deep state and said he's never going to let this go. The unqualified FBI Director should have said he's doing this instead of protecting the people of this country because Demented Donald will not let it go.

PATEL: We've got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we've got all the information we need. We're working with our prosecutors, the Department of Justice and Attorney General Todd Blanche, and we are going to be making arrests. And it's coming. And I promise you, it's coming soon.

The FBI is not supposed to be a US president's personal retribution center.

I'm surprised Patel didn't say arrests will be made within two weeks.