'This Is Huge!' Insane Jim Jordan Gaslights Over FBI Role On Jan. 6

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh) used a Fox News interview to yell suggestions that the FBI was responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Jordan crowed about the House Judiciary Committee's investigations into conservative grievances instead of how President Donald Trump was abusing the legal system.

Jordan praised FBI Director Kash Patel for coordinating with his committee in a way the former leadership declined to do.

"We still have answers there," he insisted, raising his voice. "Why were you investigating moms and dads showing up to speak up for their kids at a school board meeting?"

"The Catholic memorandum in the Richmond field office, where they said if you're a pro-life Catholic, that somehow you're an extremist."

Jordan then moved on to conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 attack.

"We've asked for information regarding the 26 confidential human sources!" he exclaimed. "To me, this is huge. Twenty-six confidential human sources there on January 6th, 2021. Seventeen entered restricted space."

"Four went inside the Capitol," the lawmaker continued. "They weren't authorized to do that. Two of the four who went inside the Capitol were actually asked to be there that day by our FBI at the time, by Christopher Wray. We got all kinds of questions."

"What were they doing? How much were they paid? How did they go in the Capitol? Did they go through a broken window? Were they the first to enter?"

Jordan also hinted that pipe bombs planted at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee were part of the plot.

"There's a ton of questions I think the American people want answers to, not to mention who planted the pipe bombs," he said. "That's another issue!"

"Not to mention Iran hacking into President Trump's campaign," Jordan added. "So we've asked for all this!"

A government investigation found that no FBI agents participated in the Jan. 6 riot, but informants did so without the agency's knowledge or authorization.