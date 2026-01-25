TACO Trump Has Chickened Out Of Going To The Super Bowl

Donald Trump has “made a habit of attending major sporting events throughout both of his presidencies,” The Daily Beast noted, including several that required plane travel to attend.

But the guy who flew halfway around the world last week to give a deranged, rambling speech that attacked our best allies is now claiming a trip to the Super Bowl in San Francisco is too much for him to undertake.

It has nothing, absolutely nothing – you got that? - NOTHING to do with the fact that both musical performers, Bad Bunny and Green Day are anti-Trumpers.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” the Hate-Monger-In-Chief told an apparently unquestioning New York Post.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” Trump reportedly said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Sure, Jan.