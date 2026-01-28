DOJ Cites J6 Rioter's Conspiracy As Excuse To Bury Alex Pretti Shooting Evidence

The Department of Justice (DOJ) moved to seal FBI evidence concerning the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by citing an unrelated Jan. 6 rioter who had threatened agents.

In a motion filed on Monday, the DOJ moved to seal an FBI agent's declaration against a temporary restraining order preventing the Department of Homeland Security from destroying evidence related to Pretti's death in Minnesota.

"The declaration contains personally identifying information (PII) that, if publicly disclosed, could subject the agent and the agent’s family to unwarranted attention, threats, harassment, or endanger their lives or physical safety," the Justice Department attorneys claimed. "In recent days, FBI Agents working in Minnesota have been subjected to personal threats and doxxing attempts based on their work with the FBI."

"The Special Agent reasonably fears that public dissemination of the agent’s PII through this well-publicized case could subject the agent and the agent’s family to potential harm and further harassment," the motion added.

The filing, however, presented no evidence that there had been "threats and doxxing" of FBI agents in Minnesota.

Instead, the motion pointed to Capitol rioter Edward Kelley, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for crimes of civil disorder, destruction of government property, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers on Jan. 6.

Kelley, however, was not pardoned for conspiracy to murder federal employees, for which he was serving life in prison.