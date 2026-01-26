'You Cannot De-escalate': Bannon Pushes For More Violence Against Minnesota 'Insurgents'

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon called on the Trump administration to double down after officers from the Department of Homeland Security killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, over the weekend.
By David EdwardsJanuary 26, 2026

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon called on the Trump administration to double down after officers from the Department of Homeland Security killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, over the weekend.

"In Minneapolis is just the center of an outright revolution, highly organized, highly financed, with our enemies, the Chinese Communist Party in back of this, but Soros, many other groups, highly organized, as sophisticated as what they did against our troops in Baghdad during the insurgency there," Bannon argued on his Monday War Room program. "And during the Iraq War, this is highly sophisticated. Under no circumstances can we de-escalate. Under no circumstances can we blink."

"They're talking about how highly organized, sophisticated, and well-financed, uh, this color revolution is in the streets of Minneapolis," he told influencer Jack Posobiec.

"We're dealing with a well-financed, well-organized, and trained, activated communist insurgency," Posobiec claimed.

"100%. This is why you cannot de-escalate. You cannot blink," Bannon agreed. "The very people that are counseling President Trump to de-escalate are the very people that allowed this to happen."

"We are breaking the business model of the enemies of this country in Minneapolis. Everything the mainstream media is saying about this is a lie in Marxist spin."

"These are insurgent tactics that you would see on the battlefields of Fallujah," Posobiec remarked.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon