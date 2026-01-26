'You Cannot De-escalate': Bannon Pushes For More Violence Against Minnesota 'Insurgents'

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon called on the Trump administration to double down after officers from the Department of Homeland Security killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, over the weekend.

"In Minneapolis is just the center of an outright revolution, highly organized, highly financed, with our enemies, the Chinese Communist Party in back of this, but Soros, many other groups, highly organized, as sophisticated as what they did against our troops in Baghdad during the insurgency there," Bannon argued on his Monday War Room program. "And during the Iraq War, this is highly sophisticated. Under no circumstances can we de-escalate. Under no circumstances can we blink."

"They're talking about how highly organized, sophisticated, and well-financed, uh, this color revolution is in the streets of Minneapolis," he told influencer Jack Posobiec.

"We're dealing with a well-financed, well-organized, and trained, activated communist insurgency," Posobiec claimed.

"100%. This is why you cannot de-escalate. You cannot blink," Bannon agreed. "The very people that are counseling President Trump to de-escalate are the very people that allowed this to happen."

"We are breaking the business model of the enemies of this country in Minneapolis. Everything the mainstream media is saying about this is a lie in Marxist spin."

"These are insurgent tactics that you would see on the battlefields of Fallujah," Posobiec remarked.