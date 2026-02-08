Shotgun Formation

A cartoon for Super Bowl Sunday.
Shotgun Formation
By RattFebruary 8, 2026

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Let's try and keep it light this morning and look forward to Bad Bunny doing a great halftime show and the Seahawks winning! That is, unless you're a Patriots fan, of course!

For those who aren't football fans, there's a lot of great Winter Olympic events to watch. I'm a big fan of the figure skating and ski jumping events. I just found a new one I like a lot too -- the Big Air snowboard competition.

Anyone watching the Puppy Bowl? What are your plans for this Super Bowl Sunday?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon