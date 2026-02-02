ICE Took Their Classmate. They Started Writing Letters.

On Saturday, the New York Times profiled students from Valley View Elementary, just outside Minneapolis, who wrote last week, pleading for the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos.

On Monday, MAGA haters sent in a bomb threat to their school. An elementary school.

Source: New York Times

“You are scaring schools, people and the world,” one student at Valley View Elementary, just outside Minneapolis, wrote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Exactly a year after President Trump’s second inauguration, ICE agents detained Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old prekindergartner at Valley View. In and around Minneapolis, a city under siege by federal immigration authorities, scores of students are staying home out of fear of being abducted or have had family members who have been taken. As supplies for families too scared to leave their homes line the hallways of the school, immigration patrols rove outside and Liam languishes in a detention camp more than a thousand miles away, students have written letters to ICE agents. For the video above, Times Opinion asked some of them if they were willing to share their writing. “I think you should make friends with the world. Love, a Valley View student,” one child concluded.

And the bomb threat.

Classes have been called off in the Columbia Heights school district on Feb. 2 due to what officials are calling a bomb threat, police said. The threat was emailed to several schools in the district serving about 3,400 students in Columbia Heights, Hilltop and Fridley, said Columbia Heights Police Deputy Erik Johnston in a statement. The closure comes as 5-year-old preschool student Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from Columbia Heights were released from an ICE detention center in Texas and returned to Minnesota over the weekend.

Children with more sense than most adults.

“Dear ICE agents - I hope you’re respectful to everyone and show kindness… we should treat all people the same, even if we don’t know them.”



If this doesn’t shatter your heart you don’t have one. 💔



Our kids are watching. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/DyQYp2gpWk pic.twitter.com/crWyf9QPpy — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 1, 2026

A "credible threat."