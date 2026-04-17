RFK Jr Stopped Car To Cut Off Penis Of Raccoon Roadkill

As if we didn’t already know that RFK Jr. is a predatory sicko, a new book provides more nauseating details. Probably none is more nauseating than his diary entry about pulling over his car on I-684. As his kids “waited patiently” inside it, he cut the penis off a dead raccoon, ostensibly to study it.

Think about that: Kennedy, while driving with his kids on I-684, became so excited by the sight of a dead raccoon on the side of the road that he had an overwhelming urge to stop the car so he could cut off its penis.

I can't help but wonder, does RFK Jr. keep sharp implements in his vehicle just so he can be prepared, like some deranged Boy Scout, to cut off parts of roadkill?

He seems disturbingly interested in doing things to dead animals. Remember the anecdote about the dead bear? In a social media post, Kennedy said a woman in a van in front of him hit and killed a bear.

For some reason, that inspired him to put the bear in Central Park (it’s not clear how he got it there) and “make it look like he got hit by a bike,” RFK Jr. reportedly said.

Similarly, his daughter, Kathleen Kennedy, said the sight of a dead whale on a beach near his Cape Cod home aroused a similar desire in her father. In this case, he reportedly cut off its head, attached it to the roof of the family minivan, and drove it home to New York. “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet,” the AP quoted Kathleen saying. “We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

I guess a dead raccoon’s penis somewhere in the car pales in comparison.

The book’s author also wrote that Kennedy was reportedly fascinated by seagull corpses, too, as per The Guardian. “I’d like to pick up some of these dead seagulls for my skull collection,” RFK Jr. is quoted as saying, “though his schedule on the day did not allow him to pause his journey and harvest the bones.”

No decent president or (Republican) Congress should ever have put this unqualified and unfit, brain-worm eaten and former heroin addict in charge of Americans’ health.