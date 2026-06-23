RFK Jr. 'Killed' Cousin's Career While Leaving Family 'Mortified'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has "pretty much killed" a cousin's political future, former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy said.

Patrick Kennedy — a longtime mental health advocate — made the admission in a NOTUS interview Monday. He is one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s last remaining family allies.

"Many Kennedys say they're mortified," NOTUS reported.

"I would not be able to run for office and probably survive a Democratic primary," Patrick Kennedy told the outlet, "with all the work that I've done with the secretary."

Caroline Kennedy has described the HHS secretary as a "predator" in a January 2025 letter to senators. She urged them to reject his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

"'Enough is enough," human rights activist Kerry Kennedy wrote last September, demanding her brother resign. 'Secretary Kennedy must resign. Now.'

"'Rabid dog" was congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg's verdict — JFK's only grandson, who is running for a Manhattan House seat.

Tatiana Schlossberg, writing for the New Yorker, insisted that RFK Jr. was "mostly... an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family"

"'None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting," former Rep. Joe Kennedy III wrote on X.