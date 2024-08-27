RFK Jr. Sister BRUTALLY TORCHES Brother's Cowardly #Trump BETRAYAL

She is not going to be talking to him anytime soon.
By Cliff SchecterAugust 27, 2024

RKF Jr.'s sister DID NOT HOLD BACK on her thoughts about her brother's destruction of their father's legacy w/ his insane Trump endorsement, and increasingly weird/offensive conspiracy theories & selfishness.

It was BRUTAL, and it reminded us of other MAGA cult members who've seen their families publicly destroy them for joining a collection of corrupt, cruel, crazy, creepy & incompetent losers.

“So I’m outraged and disgusted by my brother’s gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely get out and separate and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. in this flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father’s memory,” Kerry Kennedy said Sunday.

Members of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family, including Kerry Kennedy, spoke out Friday against his endorsement of the former president in a statement, saying that it was “a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear.”

And on Sunday, Kerry Kennedy reaffirmed her support for Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. She said her father “would have detested almost everything Donald Trump represents” if he was alive today.

I don't think anyone else in their family is happy with their wacked-out 'rhoidhead of a sibling, either.

