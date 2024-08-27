RFK Jr. Claims He's Been Asked To Join Trump Transition Team

If you didn't already need another reason not to ever allow Trump anywhere near the levers of power again, sorry, but here's the latest.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. telling Tucker Carlson Trump wants him on his transition team and helping to "pick the people who will be running the government."

Nothing like having one insane Russian asset tell another Russian asset that they'd like to help yet another Russian asset make sure they put a whole bunch of unqualified people into positions of power.

Here's Kennedy on Carlson's podcast this Monday:

After Carlson asked Kennedy what he would be doing “from now until election day” following his endorsement of Trump last week, Kennedy said, “I’m gonna work to get him elected, and, you know, I’m working with the campaign. We’re working on policy issues together.” He revealed, “I’ve been asked to go on to the transition team and, you know, to help pick the pick who will be running the government, and I’m looking forward to that,” before adding, “I’m gonna fight. I don’t know what would happen to me if we lose.” [...] “What happens, if he loses, to you?” pressed Carlson, to which Kennedy replied, “I never really think about that. What I think is, okay, here’s what I gotta do today, and you know, get up every day and say, ‘Reporting for duty, sir,’ and then go do that.” He concluded, “You know, nothing’s a crisis, everything’s a task, right? So that’s what I’m gonna be. Kind of a happy warrior. I know what I have to do so I’m gonna do it.”

As we already discussed here, Trump Jr. loved the idea of giving Kennedy control of a "three letter federal agency" just so he could "blow it up." I guess Trump Sr. wants to allow him to "blow up" the entire federal government, although, sadly, he might not be much worse than any other of the whackalloons that Trump still has surrounding him, and that he was planning on putting in power long before the Kennedy endorsement.

All these people care about is power, "owning the libs" and creating as much chaos as possible as long as it enriches them in the process.

It's long past time all of them are kicked to the curb. Kennedy is so nuts, I really hope the Harris campaign hangs him around Trump's neck like the anchor he deserves to be. It's not like there's a need for any oppo research given the staggering amount of material they have to work with that's been in the news recently.