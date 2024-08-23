Trump Jr. Loves Idea Of Giving RFK Jr. Control Of Federal Agency To 'Blow It Up'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hasn't even officially dropped out of the presidential race yet, and Junior Mints is already fantasizing about giving him control of a "three letter federal agency" and "letting him blow it up."

Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance on Glenn Beck's radio show, and here's how the conversation proceeded after Beck asked Trump if he thought the endorsement from Kennedy was coming or not, with Trump responding that Kennedy was "smart" and that he liked his views on "certain things."

TRUMP: I love the idea of giving him, you know, some sort of role in some sort of, you know, major three-letter entity or whatever it may be and let him blow it up. I think that’s what we need, and so I think that kind of unity, even when there may be certain disagreements on certain things, I think he could be a really great asset for that. I think he could bring people together and I think it shows a, you know, strong opposition to what we are up against, which is just abject insanity.

We can only guess as to which agency Trump is talking about. Good riddance to RFK Jr. He and Trump deserve each other. If Kennedy does endorse, he'd better get something in writing from Trump first, because we all know what his word is worth.

Thanks to Beck and Trump Jr. for giving Democrats another reason to make sure they go to the polls this year and another reminder of how dangerous a second Trump term would be. That maniac Kennedy shouldn't be allowed in any position of power if senior listens to his son's advice here.