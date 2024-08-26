'Disgusted': Kerry Kennedy Hits RFK Jr. For Desecrating Their Father's Memory

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and tossed his hat in with Trump, Trump's vice presidential nominee was asked by Meet the Press host Kristen Welker whether or not he welcomed the endorsement given all of the crazy nonsense we've heard come out of Kennedy's mouth.

Welker: RFK JR has blamed vaccines for autism and antidepressants for shootings and said he won't take sides on what happened on 9/11. Do you have any hesitation about accepting his endorsement?



Vance: No because we’re going to disagree on issues pic.twitter.com/sy4ECQljQs — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2024

Vance told Welker he was “thrilled” to have the support of “Kennedy Democrats," implying that there are other members of Kennedy's family that are also insane enough to support Trump, despite the fact that the family had already released a statement denouncing the endorsement.

Kennedy's sister Kerry made an appearance on this Sunday's Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC, and once again made it crystal clear where she and her family stand when it comes to Trump, and what her brother's endorsement means to their father's legacy.