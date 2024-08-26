'Disgusted': Kerry Kennedy Hits RFK Jr. For Desecrating Their Father's Memory

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and tossed his hat in with Trump, Trump's vice presidential nominee was asked by Meet the Press host Kristen Welker whether or not he welcomed the endorsement given all of the crazy nonsense we've heard come out of Kennedy's mouth.
Vance told Welker he was “thrilled” to have the support of “Kennedy Democrats," implying that there are other members of Kennedy's family that are also insane enough to support Trump, despite the fact that the family had already released a statement denouncing the endorsement.
Kennedy's sister Kerry made an appearance on this Sunday's Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC, and once again made it crystal clear where she and her family stand when it comes to Trump, and what her brother's endorsement means to their father's legacy.
KENNEDY: You know, I think this is really... the stakes this November couldn't be higher, which is exactly why my whole family will be fighting so hard to reelect Kamala Harris and Coach Walz, who've been champions for the values that my family has fought for for years.
Donald Trump is the polar opposite. He's a threat to most basic freedoms that are core to who we are as Americans, the right for women to control our bodies, the right to live in communities safe from gun violence, to love who you love.
And I think if my dad were alive today, the real Robert Kennedy would have detested almost everything Donald Trump represents... his lying, his selfishness, his rage, his cynicism, hatred, racism, fascist sympathies, deliberate misinformation about vaccines, criminal felony convictions.
Daddy was the Attorney General of the United States.
His rape of E. Jean Carroll, his contempt for the poor and suffering, for ethics, democracy, healing, his cruel sneering at human rights for suffering people in America and around the world.
And these are the causes that was loved so passionately by the real Robert Kennedy.
So I'm outraged and disgusted by my brother's gaudy, obscene embrace of Donald Trump. And I completely ... separate and dissociate myself from Robert Kennedy Jr. in this flagrant and inexplicable effort to desecrate and trample and set fire to my father's memory.