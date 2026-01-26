ICE Agents Execute Another American—Calls Grow To End ICE

So let’s slow this down and cut through all the crap, shall we? Here are 5 things you need to know about the Alex Pretti murder—and why it should terrify and enrage anyone who wants to live in a functioning democracy...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 26, 2026

A passion-filled, profane rant that still can't even approach the profanity of state sanctioned murder by Trump's SS:

I’m done pretending this is complicated. Alex Pretti was murdered by federal agents in Minneapolis, and everything that followed—the excuses, the delays, the finger-pointing—was designed to make all of us tired, confused, and numb. Because that’s just how dictators operate now with the social and calcified corporate media.

The flaccid toy soldiers of convicted felon Donald Trump flood the zone with enough horseshit to hamper any accountability for any intellectually inbred ICE assassins, as another American lies dead in our streets courtesy of the crypto-fascists of our very own Schutzstaffel.

Please watch the video/read the rest at Blue Amp Media to get exactly what is going on in our dystopia.

