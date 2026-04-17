Dictators In Need

Dutch comedian Arjen Lubach, with the helpful support group for Hungary's Viktor Orbán.
By Ed ScarceApril 17, 2026

Earlier this month, even before Sunday's election in Hungary, the polls were not looking too good for Viktor Orbán. Dutch comedian Arjen Lubach provided this helpful video for Orbán in case disaster struck, and the Hungarian dictator would be confronted with the unthinkable: losing power.

Arjen Lubach asks, "Who feels sorry for a dictator who is in danger of losing the elections? I don't. Fortunately for Orbán, there is an independent organization that does care about people like him."

Open thread below...

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