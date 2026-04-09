Orbán's Odds Tank After JD Vance Comes To Visit

The American vice president travelled all the way to Budapest to give a speech for Viktor Orbán this week. It hasn't helped.
Orbán's Odds Tank After JD Vance Comes To Visit
Credit: Getty Images
By Ed ScarceApril 9, 2026

JD Vance was supposed to save the day for Viktor Orbán ahead of Sunday's election in Hungary. Indications are that it's done the opposite, and that Orbán's 16-year rule is about to come to an end.

Source: Newsweek

The likelihood Viktor Orbán winning Hungary's upcoming parliamentary election has dropped since U.S. Vice President JD Vance made a speech endorsing him, according to the latest betting odds.

Speaking at a press conference in Hungary's capital, Budapest, on Wednesday, Vance said he would help the incumbent prime minister in his election campaign and praised Orbán ahead of the April 12 poll.

So what happened?

According to Polymarket, Orbán has odds of 28 percent of winning the upcoming election, down from 35 percent on April 5.

According to betting platform Kalshi, the incumbent prime minister has a 30 percent chance of victory. On April 5, he was said to have a 33.3 percent chance of winning the vote, so his odds have dropped by some three percentage points in five days.

Trump even phoned in to an Orbán rally.

Rep. Andy Kim has the right take on this dangerous foolishness.

And the odds.

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