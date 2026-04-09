Orbán's Odds Tank After JD Vance Comes To Visit

JD Vance was supposed to save the day for Viktor Orbán ahead of Sunday's election in Hungary. Indications are that it's done the opposite, and that Orbán's 16-year rule is about to come to an end.

Source: Newsweek



The likelihood Viktor Orbán winning Hungary's upcoming parliamentary election has dropped since U.S. Vice President JD Vance made a speech endorsing him, according to the latest betting odds. Speaking at a press conference in Hungary's capital, Budapest, on Wednesday, Vance said he would help the incumbent prime minister in his election campaign and praised Orbán ahead of the April 12 poll.

So what happened?

According to Polymarket, Orbán has odds of 28 percent of winning the upcoming election, down from 35 percent on April 5. According to betting platform Kalshi, the incumbent prime minister has a 30 percent chance of victory. On April 5, he was said to have a 33.3 percent chance of winning the vote, so his odds have dropped by some three percentage points in five days.

Trump even phoned in to an Orbán rally.

WATCH: @VP calls @POTUS from Hungary:



"I love Hungary, and I love that @PM_ViktorOrban. He's a fantastic man. We've had a tremendous relationship, and he does a job. Remember this, he didn't allow people to storm your country and invade your country like other people have." pic.twitter.com/y0T0Dw27QG — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 7, 2026

Rep. Andy Kim has the right take on this dangerous foolishness.

There was a lot of craziness today, but let it not be lost that the Vice President of America spoke in person at a political rally for a brutal autocrat and said “I love Viktor.” Trump and Vance want to do to America what Orbán has done to dismantle democracy in Hungary. pic.twitter.com/QZcScL4TNt — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) April 8, 2026

And the odds.

JD Vance's curse in action, support for Orban plummeting as soon as Vance stepped in. pic.twitter.com/jt40J2ISXF — HotSotin 🇫🇮🇺🇦🇪🇺△ (@HotSotin) April 9, 2026