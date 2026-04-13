Hungary Jubilant As Péter Magyar Ends Viktor Orbán's 16-year Rule

An enthusiastic crowd chanted “Europe, Europe,” as “We are the Champions” blasted through the streets nearby.

Source: The Guardian

Thousands flooded the streets as Hungary's opposition leader, Péter Magyar, declared victory after his Tisza party claimed a landslide win over Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party. The victory ends Orbán's 16-year rule and marks a significant shift for Hungary's relationship with the EU and Russia. Orbán was celebrated by conservatives across Europe and the US, but lost favour at home with voters who grew weary of economic stagnation, international isolation and oligarchs amassing wealth. His landslide defeat handed Tisza's Péter Magyar a comfortable majority in Hungary's 199-seat legislature, opening the door for meaningful reforms of a system critics in the EU said subverted democratic norms