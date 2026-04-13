Hungary Jubilant As Péter Magyar Ends Viktor Orbán's 16-year Rule

An enthusiastic crowd chanted “Europe, Europe,” as “We are the Champions” blasted through the streets nearby.
Source: The Guardian
Thousands flooded the streets as Hungary's opposition leader, Péter Magyar, declared victory after his Tisza party claimed a landslide win over Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party. The victory ends Orbán's 16-year rule and marks a significant shift for Hungary's relationship with the EU and Russia. Orbán was celebrated by conservatives across Europe and the US, but lost favour at home with voters who grew weary of economic stagnation, international isolation and oligarchs amassing wealth. His landslide defeat handed Tisza's Péter Magyar a comfortable majority in Hungary's 199-seat legislature, opening the door for meaningful reforms of a system critics in the EU said subverted democratic norms
The scenes were wild with the world's biggest street party.
Scenes from Budapest after Orban conceded defeat. pic.twitter.com/P4hNeyNT3a
— Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) April 12, 2026
Zsolt Hegedűs, busting out the moves.
Hungary’s future health secretary dancing on stage last night.
🎥: Noémi Zalavári pic.twitter.com/bdEd9zGKev
— Flora Garamvolgyi (@floragaramvolgy) April 13, 2026
“Ruszkik haza!," or Russians go home.