Judge Orders 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos Freed, With Scathing Rebuke

A federal judge in Texas has ordered Liam Conejo Ramos, the now-famous little boy in the blue bunny hat seized by ICE, to be freed by Tuesday, along with his father.

Ramos became something of a poster child for ICE cruelty and Gestapo-like tactics when he was seized outside his Minnesota home, allegedly used as bait to nab other relatives, and sent to a detention facility in Texas with his father.

On Friday, MPR reported that Liam’s mother and brother have gone into hiding. Despite ICE claims that the father is here illegally and had an order for removal, the lawyer for father and son told MPR they entered the country legally, that the father has no criminal record in Minnesota, and no deportation order. Liam’s mother said she weeps when he repeatedly asks her on the phone, “Mommy, why don’t you pick us up?”

District Court Judge Fred Biery blasted the U.S. government for “ignorance” of the Declaration of Independence and the 4th Amendment to the Constitution in his brief opinion. He concluded with the words, “With a judicial finger in the constitutional dike, It is so ORDERED.”

Underneath his signature was the photo of young Ramos that has torn at so many hearts. Below that were two citations from the Bible: Matthew 19:14 and John 11:35. A source says they mean, "But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven;" and "Jesus wept."