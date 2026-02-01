Judge Orders 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos Freed, With Scathing Rebuke

Judge Fred Biery's order quoted two Bible verses underneath his signature.
Judge Orders 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos Freed, With Scathing Rebuke
Credit: Opinion and Order, of the Court, by U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 1, 2026

A federal judge in Texas has ordered Liam Conejo Ramos, the now-famous little boy in the blue bunny hat seized by ICE, to be freed by Tuesday, along with his father.

Ramos became something of a poster child for ICE cruelty and Gestapo-like tactics when he was seized outside his Minnesota home, allegedly used as bait to nab other relatives, and sent to a detention facility in Texas with his father.

On Friday, MPR reported that Liam’s mother and brother have gone into hiding. Despite ICE claims that the father is here illegally and had an order for removal, the lawyer for father and son told MPR they entered the country legally, that the father has no criminal record in Minnesota, and no deportation order. Liam’s mother said she weeps when he repeatedly asks her on the phone, “Mommy, why don’t you pick us up?”

District Court Judge Fred Biery blasted the U.S. government for “ignorance” of the Declaration of Independence and the 4th Amendment to the Constitution in his brief opinion. He concluded with the words, “With a judicial finger in the constitutional dike, It is so ORDERED.”

Underneath his signature was the photo of young Ramos that has torn at so many hearts. Below that were two citations from the Bible: Matthew 19:14 and John 11:35. A source says they mean, "But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven;" and "Jesus wept."

Judge Biery signed the order with a photo of Liam and two bible verses: The first is "But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." The second is simply "Jesus wept."

Astonishing thing for a judge to do.

Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) 2026-01-31T20:38:03.256Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon