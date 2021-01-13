Media Bites
Brian Kilmeade Panics At The Mention Of ‘Murder Charges’ For Trump: ‘That’s A Huge Leap’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained on Tuesday after co-host Steve Doocy speculated that President Donald Trump could face "murder charges" after he leaves office.
By David

During a segment about the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection, Kilmeade reported that Trump has admitted that some of his actions "played a role" in the failed coup attempt.

Doocy revealed that attorneys close to Trump have warned him not to pardon himself because he could face civil lawsuits from the families of the deceased.

"Given the fact that there were people who were killed last week in Washington, D.C., there's a possibility that -- this is from [White House counsel] Pat Cipollone -- the president could actually face legal jepoardy," Doocy continued. "And apparently, reportedly, he said, 'Mr. President, think O. J. -- O. J. was essentially found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife but later faced stiff civil penalties when he was sued by his ex-wife's family for her death."

"Ultimately, could those families of people who died in the looting and the rioting -- rioting according to the police there -- could they possibly sue the president?" the Fox News host asked.

Doocy followed up with another question: "Could the president actually face murder charges? I heard that being talked about."

At that point, Kilmeade chimed in to object.

"That's a huge leap," the co-host opined. "Murder charges!"

"I'm just reporting, Brian," Doocy said in his own defense.

