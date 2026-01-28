Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked Last Night By Trump-Crazed Man

I'm sure this has nothing to do with the constant stream of vile personal attacks from the Orange Blob, our esteemed stochastic terrorist. Via the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance at a town hall meeting in north Minneapolis on Tuesday night by a man quickly grabbed by security guards and later booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault. Omar had been delivering prepared remarks calling for the abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when she was interrupted by the man, who sprayed at her with a syringe from only a few feet away. After the man was removed, Omar continued her remarks and took questions from the audience.

Of course, Andy Kazmierczak, the attacker, is a MAGAt who has pictures of Trump as his profile picture on his Facebook. Trump has been going after Omar for months, screaming all kinds of invective, fully aware that he would get one of his minions worked up. "Will no one rid me of this wretched priest?"

Andy Kazmierczak, the man who attacked Ilhan Omar tonight at her town hall, has made Trump his profile picture multiple times on Facebook. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T04:16:07.285Z

Trump supporter Anthony Kazmierczak, who attacked Ilhan Omar at her town hall, follows multiple pro-Trump / MAGA accounts on X: Libs of TikTok

Benny Johnson

Charlie Kirk

Candace Owens

Ben Shapiro

Elon Musk

Tim Pool

Hodgetwins

Terrance K. Williams — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T05:47:20.006Z

This is the kind of stuff Trump has been posting about Ilhan Omar just about every day. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T01:43:35.313Z

Minutes after getting praised by corporate media for claiming—without evidence—that he'd deescalate his attacks on Minnesota, Trump libeled Congresswoman Omar, she was attacked in public by an assailant spraying an unknown substance, and the stochastic terrorist-in-chief responded to that with this: — Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T06:36:46.654Z

Trump is 100% trying to get Rep. Ilhan Omar killed. — Thomas Frampton (@tframpton.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T01:08:34.398Z

REP. OMAR after being attacked with liquid: “We will continue! These fucking assholes are not gonna get away with this! Here is the reality people like this ugly man don’t understand — we are Minnesota Strong. We’ll stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.” — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T01:47:05.878Z

Two Democratic members of Congress attacked in three days. Maxwell Frost was assaulted on Saturday, Ilan Omar tonight. — Brandon Friedman (@brandonfriedman.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T02:03:29.520Z