Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked Last Night By Trump-Crazed Man

I'm sure this has nothing to do with the constant stream of vile personal attacks from the Orange Blob, our esteemed stochastic terrorist. Via the Minneapolis Star Tribune:
Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance at a town hall meeting in north Minneapolis on Tuesday night by a man quickly grabbed by security guards and later booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Omar had been delivering prepared remarks calling for the abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when she was interrupted by the man, who sprayed at her with a syringe from only a few feet away. After the man was removed, Omar continued her remarks and took questions from the audience.
Of course, Andy Kazmierczak, the attacker, is a MAGAt who has pictures of Trump as his profile picture on his Facebook. Trump has been going after Omar for months, screaming all kinds of invective, fully aware that he would get one of his minions worked up. "Will no one rid me of this wretched priest?"