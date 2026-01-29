Ron Johnson Builds A Straw Man To Minimize Omar Assault

Sen Ron Johnson went on Newsmax and spoke about the assault on Rep Ilhan Omar. The funny thing is that while RoJo claims that he doesn't hold town hall meetings because of "paid protesters," he decided to build a straw man to minimize the real attack on a US Congresswoman:

But let's talk about how crazy this is. Now, had that been a Republican member of Congress, had that been an illegal immigrant spraying something at a Republican member of Congress, in Minneapolis, what probably happened is they would release that illegal immigrant and then frustrate ICE's attempt to apprehend and deport that individual. So that's how crazy this is. Again, Republicans, we want criminals off the street. We want people that are criminals that came to this country illegally. We want them out of the country. Democrats opened the borders. They created this mess. And now they're doing everything they can to frustrate DHS, ICE, Customs and Border Patrol in their efforts to clean up the Democrat created mess.

How crazy is it that RoJo felt compelled to make up shit from whole cloth to distract from the fact that a Trump supporter attacked a US Congresswoman? If that had been a freedom-loving patriot who attacked a Republican, RoJo would still be screaming bloody murder.

But RoJo did inadvertently tell the truth for a second there. Republicans do want criminals off the street. They want them in the White House and in Congress.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video