Ilhan Omar Calls Republicans ‘The Pedophile Protection Party’

"The pedophile protection party is shutting down Congress just to avoid voting on the release of the Epstein files," tweeted Rep. Omar on Tuesday. It stuck.
Source: The Independent
Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has denounced the Republican Party after House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to hold a vote on the release of files relating to Jeffrey Epstein before Congress breaks for its summer recess.
“The pedophile protection party is shutting down Congress just to avoid voting on the release of the Epstein files,” Omar wrote on X on Tuesday.
Despite risking President Donald Trump’s ire by calling for the release of the files himself last week on a podcast, Johnson has since changed course and said on Monday the administration needed “space” to vet the documents in question due to their likely sensitivity.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Johnson was asked whether the House of Representatives would get to vote on whether or not to release the files and answered: “If further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we’ll look at that... I don’t think we’re at that point yet, because we agree with the president.”
A day later, he called an early start to representatives’ five-week recess, leaving no time for a vote on the matter until their return in September, by which point other matters may be considered more pressing.
The pedophile protection party is shutting down Congress just to avoid voting on the release of the Epstein files. https://t.co/SPxBecovkL
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 22, 2025
AOC wondered what the hell was going on as well.
Ummm so let me get this straight: Republicans have ground Congress to a halt and are considering adjourning the entire House for 6 weeks to avoid releasing the info they have on Epstein?
What is going on here? https://t.co/gITyCz6KVl
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2025
And even a Republican got in on the act.
The DNC liked it so much they started using it the next day.
No wonder the Pedophile Protection Party shut Congress down early. https://t.co/7mvi0F6zZo
— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 23, 2025