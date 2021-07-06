2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Senatorial Candidate Gets Encouragement From Rep. Ilhan Omar

Wisconsin Senatorial Candidate Chris Larson gets a tweet of support from Rep. Ilhan Omar
By Chris capper Li...

Wisconsin State Senator Chris Larson is one of the six candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee to take on QAnon Ron Johnson. Larson was recently endorsed by Howie Klein and Blue America a few weeks ago.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar saw that the local newspaper had declared QAnon Ron has unfit for office and tweeted a strong message of support for Larson:

I'm sure Larson is very grateful to Omar for her message of encouragement and support.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team