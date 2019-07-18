Crowd Gives Rep. Ilhan Omar A Hero's Welcome

It's been quite a day for Rep. Ilhan Omar, in what has already been quite a week. On Monday she faced-down the vile and repugnant president of the United States over his racist comments. And today, after Trump racheted up the "send her back" talk even more at a campaign rally last night, the hashtag #IStandWithIlhan spent much of the day trending at #1 on twitter.

Source: Star Tribune

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was engulfed in a crowd of cheering supporters Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a loud counterpoint to a turbulent week in Congress where she came under a sustained rhetorical assault from President Donald Trump and his supporters.

More than 100 people filled the baggage claim area with songs, signs and chants of “welcome home Ilhan,” providing a stark contrast to chants of “send her back” that reverberated through a Trump rally in North Carolina just a day before. In brief remarks, a defiant Omar vowed to “continue to be a nightmare to our president, because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

“We are not deterred, we are not frightened, we are ready. We are in the ring,” Omar said before departing for a town hall in south Minneapolis. “We are in the peoples’ house and we are going to continue to fight it until we have the America we know we all deserve.”