Crowd Gives Rep. Ilhan Omar A Hero's Welcome

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar got treated to a hero's welcome as she returned to Minneapolis today following attacks by Trump.
It's been quite a day for Rep. Ilhan Omar, in what has already been quite a week. On Monday she faced-down the vile and repugnant president of the United States over his racist comments. And today, after Trump racheted up the "send her back" talk even more at a campaign rally last night, the hashtag #IStandWithIlhan spent much of the day trending at #1 on twitter.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar was engulfed in a crowd of cheering supporters Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a loud counterpoint to a turbulent week in Congress where she came under a sustained rhetorical assault from President Donald Trump and his supporters.

More than 100 people filled the baggage claim area with songs, signs and chants of “welcome home Ilhan,” providing a stark contrast to chants of “send her back” that reverberated through a Trump rally in North Carolina just a day before. In brief remarks, a defiant Omar vowed to “continue to be a nightmare to our president, because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

“We are not deterred, we are not frightened, we are ready. We are in the ring,” Omar said before departing for a town hall in south Minneapolis. “We are in the peoples’ house and we are going to continue to fight it until we have the America we know we all deserve.”


Jul 18, 2019
By Scarce

