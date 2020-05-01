Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Boasts: ‘Our Death Totals … Are Really Very, Very Strong’

On the day that the U.S. death total from the coronavirus pandemic topped 60,000 and remains the highest in the world, Donald Trump boasted that nobody’s done a better job than he.
By NewsHound Ellen
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

On the day that the U.S. death total from the coronavirus pandemic topped 60,000 and remains the highest in the world, Donald Trump boasted that nobody’s done a better job than he.

TRUMP: I don’t think anybody’s done a better job -- with testing, with ventilators, with all of the things that we’ve done. And our death totals — our numbers per million people — are really very, very strong. We’re very proud of the job we’ve done.”

Actually, there’s probably nobody who’s done a worse job. The United States leads the world in both numbers of deaths and coronavirus cases.

Just as sickening (pardon the pun), Trump doesn’t care a bit about those who have died. The New York Times’ Peter Baker wrote today, “In his daily news conferences, Trump makes only perfunctory references to those who have died as he stiffly reads opening remarks, exhibiting more emotion when grieving his lost economic record than his lost constituents.”

Baker also had this telling nugget:

Only after former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, called on him on Thursday to lower the flag at the White House to honor the dead did Mr. Trump say he would consider the idea. “I don’t think anybody could feel any worse than I do about all of the death and destruction that’s so needless. Nobody,” Mr. Trump said. “But I also have to make sure that we handle the situation well.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.