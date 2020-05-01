Trump Boasts: ‘Our Death Totals … Are Really Very, Very Strong’

On the day that the U.S. death total from the coronavirus pandemic topped 60,000 and remains the highest in the world, Donald Trump boasted that nobody’s done a better job than he.

TRUMP: I don’t think anybody’s done a better job -- with testing, with ventilators, with all of the things that we’ve done. And our death totals — our numbers per million people — are really very, very strong. We’re very proud of the job we’ve done.”

Actually, there’s probably nobody who’s done a worse job. The United States leads the world in both numbers of deaths and coronavirus cases.

Just as sickening (pardon the pun), Trump doesn’t care a bit about those who have died. The New York Times’ Peter Baker wrote today, “In his daily news conferences, Trump makes only perfunctory references to those who have died as he stiffly reads opening remarks, exhibiting more emotion when grieving his lost economic record than his lost constituents.”

Baker also had this telling nugget: