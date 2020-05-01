Trump Boasts: ‘Our Death Totals … Are Really Very, Very Strong’

On the day that the U.S. death total from the coronavirus pandemic topped 60,000 and remains the highest in the world, Donald Trump boasted that nobody’s done a better job than he.
Actually, there’s probably nobody who’s done a worse job. The United States leads the world in both numbers of deaths and coronavirus cases.
Just as sickening (pardon the pun), Trump doesn’t care a bit about those who have died. The New York Times’ Peter Baker wrote today, “In his daily news conferences, Trump makes only perfunctory references to those who have died as he stiffly reads opening remarks, exhibiting more emotion when grieving his lost economic record than his lost constituents.”
Baker also had this telling nugget:
Only after former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, called on him on Thursday to lower the flag at the White House to honor the dead did Mr. Trump say he would consider the idea. “I don’t think anybody could feel any worse than I do about all of the death and destruction that’s so needless. Nobody,” Mr. Trump said. “But I also have to make sure that we handle the situation well.”