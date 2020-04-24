CNN Calls BS On Trump Claim His Disinfectant Injection Rec Was ‘Sarcasm’

With the reality-based world aghast at Donald Trump’s insane recommendation yesterday, Trump World is trying to gaslight us into disbelieving our own ears. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wants us to believe Trump was taken out of context (he wasn’t) and Trump is pretending he was only being sarcastic.

CNN called out the lies.

First, Dr. Sanjay Gupta blasted Trump for wasting scientists’ time by making them wonder if he really wanted them to conduct a dangerous study, then announcing he didn’t really mean it.

Anchor Anderson Cooper also blasted Trump:

COOPER: It’s ridiculous. The whole thing, it’s just ludicrous and now the president has just added to it by pretending that we are all morons and we didn’t hear what we actually hear.

Borger was even sharper:

BORGER: Everybody can watch it with their own eyes and see the president use words like "very powerful" when describing the possibility of how these injections could somehow get infused into your system and clean out whatever virus there is. I mean, people can see this. This is doublespeak. This is ridiculous. This is a president who is telling us now that he didn't tell us what he just told us. And we've seen this happen over the last years time and time again. Very often we have played back the video. I think the difference this time now is you've got the medical community aghast at this. Not politicians, not just journalists whom he despises, most of us. But doctors who are coming out and saying please, please do not try this. And he had to find a way to wriggle out of it, only there isn't any way.

Cooper brought up even more awfulness. As the broader medical and scientific community and even Lysol have spoken out against considering such a treatment, Trump’s own medical and scientific team have not because “they are all scared of being removed or being sidelined, being sent into exile like [HHS] Secretary Azar,” Cooper pointed out.

“The idea that the nation’s top scientists have to be careful about the facts that they present to the American people because they’re afraid of and concerned” that Trump might “kneecap them” essentially," makes it all even sadder, Cooper said.