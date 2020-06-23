Media Bites
Even Fox News Isn't Buying Kayleigh's BS

When even Steve Doocy questions Kayleigh McEnany's nonsense, it might be time to quit lying and just come out with the truth.
By Juanita Jean
1 day ago by Frances Langum
Steve Doocy is no intellectual giant. To be honest, he’s not even a Trump’s hand size intellectual.

But, boy howdy, he took on Kayleigh McEnany today when she tried to pretend that Trump was “energized” by the rally on Saturday.

Said McEnany: “The president was not angry at all. The president was quite energized. I was with him after the rally. It was a huge success.”

But host Steve Ducey wasn’t buying it: “Kayleigh, you’re saying he was not furious? Because we’ve known Donald Trump — he was on this show every Monday for years. That guy, who used to be on our show, would have been furious that something went haywire.

She said she’d never lie. Well, she lied about not lying.

