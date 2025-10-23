60% Disapprove Of Trump In New Poll

Another bad polling day for Demented Donald.
Credit: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By John AmatoOctober 23, 2025

In a new American Research Group poll for October, we find Trump's polling marks are still in the tank on every issue.

The American Research Group releases a poll every month, and this month is not helping the bronzed-up narcissist.

60% Disapprove of the Way Trump is Handling His Job,
63% Disapprove of the Way Trump is Handling the Economy

A total of 37% of Americans say they approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president and 60% say they disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job according to the latest survey from the American Research Group. In September, 37% of Americans approved of the way Trump was handling his job and 58% disapproved.

In October 2017, 34% approved of the way Trump was handling his job as president and 61% disapproved.

Since Trump's yo-yo tariffs have caused much chaos and higher prices, Trump and his economic minions now claim the US economy will improve next year. However, ARG polling data tells us that Americans do not buy that at all.

A total of 12% of Americans say they believe the national economy will be better a year from now, 17% say it will be the same, and 63% say it will be worse.

Discussion

