AOC Questions Trump's Mental State

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into Trump's mental state after he continually mischaracterized, lied, and called for the death penalty after several Democrats released a video reminding the military to not obey illegal or unconstitutional orders.

To be honest, the president's remarks are, I think, indicate a level of instability.

It's not just shocking, it's not just offensive, it's bizarre, it is erratic, it's volatile. And I think it indicates a mental state that we should all be questioning right now, whether that's emotional, mental, what have you.

It is not normal to make these accusations, it is not normal to invoke these kinds of threats of violence. And it's also not normal to also dramatically misquote, as Karoline Leavitt was doing, what these members of Congress said.

They made a very clear message to U.S. service members, which is that you do not have to obey an illegal order.

And I think that's an important message to reiterate, because this administration seems to be increasingly trying to go down that path.