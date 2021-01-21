The Nationwide Pro-Trump Inauguration Protests Were Pathetic

Is it really a protest if no one comes? Because we were warned for days about nationwide protests planned at state capitals all across the country - and many in law enforcement feared that protestors would be armed.

Welp, that didn't happen. In fact, in some state capitals there were zero protestors at all. But even more pathetic than no protestors was the lone protestor.

For example, this guy came down to the New York state capital expecting to see a large crowd. Sadly, it was just him.

Mark Leggiero is the one lone Trump supporter out in front of the NYS Capitol. He says he expected a few thousand ppl here and is disappointed. He said he drove 45 minutes for a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/hDtCLYFpLq — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) January 20, 2021

Same thing in Sacramento. One guy.

At the State Capitol in Sacramento, a lone Trump supporter wearing a red MAGA hat protested as President Biden took the oath of office Wednesday.



📷: @dustingardiner



Live #InaugurationDay updates >> https://t.co/WowWEMPI7l pic.twitter.com/QaSrlvomgd — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 20, 2021

New Hampshire saw a huge crowd - of three.

All quiet at the State House — two protestors out front. A third person was here, but he told press he was leaving to go skiing. #nhprinauguration #nhpolitics #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/kxyfJmbg92 — Dan Tuohy (@tuohy) January 20, 2021

Arizona had a huge crowd. About a dozen.

I’m in Phoenix at the Arizona State Capitol for the inauguration. A handful of reporters and one dude in a MAGA hat. There are now two fences plus barbed wire around the Capitol. For now, looks like Trump supporters heeded the call to stay home from local GOP leaders. pic.twitter.com/RfSJ7jYQvJ — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) January 20, 2021

Kansas. Two.

Two protestors on the southeast corner of the Kansas Statehouse. One told me he was disappointed so few people showed up. #kakenews #ksleg pic.twitter.com/F2LTpozCOZ — Pilar Pedraza TV (@PilarPedrazaTV) January 20, 2021

Minnesota. Zero.

For those wondering: Calm at the MN Capitol. pic.twitter.com/XnoqLLHo3a — Dave Orrick (@DaveOrrick) January 20, 2021

Texas. I count five.

Only a few people outside the Texas Capitol Building in Austin. Thomas Jones (Hawaiian shirt) said he and friends drove from Crockett to protest the Inauguration.

He expected more people to be here, but was banned from Facebook so didn’t know if anything was planned. pic.twitter.com/HuLbUbNnT3 — Kaley Johnson☀️ (@KaleyAJohnson) January 20, 2021

Kentucky. One.

There’s only been one protester outside Capitol in Frankfort today. His sign alludes to how well Hitler and Stalin got along. pic.twitter.com/9HOCIkIx5H — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) January 20, 2021

Utah. A few.

A handful of people are outside of the #Utah Capitol. Signs reading “Stop the Lies” and “Armed protest is an act of intimidation” #utpol #utleg pic.twitter.com/2ErNAG2bWP — Katie McKellar (@KatieMcKellar1) January 20, 2021

A few in Ohio.

Only a couple of protestors but lots of security at the Ohio Statehouse on Inauguration Day pic.twitter.com/pD0L2IdalJ — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 20, 2021

Zero in Oregon.

Protests never materialized earlier today in Salem, though there was certainly a large police and media presence. pic.twitter.com/bALn4GcKZR — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

Idaho. Two.

Even in Idaho, on the lower right near the bottom steps you we had two protesters. One is holding a sign that states “Legalize Arson” pic.twitter.com/KbXjL4S3pC — Mr_Roybasset (@Mr_RoyBasset) January 20, 2021

Iowa. One guy on a tractor.

From @polkdems - "You may remember him from the U.S. Capitol grounds during the insurrection. Two weeks later, Gary Leffler is leading a one person parade at the Iowa Capitol today.



Bless his heart." ❤😂 pic.twitter.com/HJBdN7SiaG — Dr Brenna #CopsOutCPS (@BrennaDemands) January 20, 2021

I guess the MAGA QAnon crowd really weren't up to it. Low energy.