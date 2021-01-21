The Nationwide Pro-Trump Inauguration Protests Were Pathetic

Is it really a protest if no one comes? Because we were warned for days about nationwide protests planned at state capitals all across the country - and many in law enforcement feared that protestors would be armed.
Welp, that didn't happen. In fact, in some state capitals there were zero protestors at all. But even more pathetic than no protestors was the lone protestor.
For example, this guy came down to the New York state capital expecting to see a large crowd. Sadly, it was just him.
Same thing in Sacramento. One guy.
New Hampshire saw a huge crowd - of three.
Arizona had a huge crowd. About a dozen.
Kansas. Two.
Minnesota. Zero.
Texas. I count five.
Kentucky. One.
Utah. A few.
A few in Ohio.
Zero in Oregon.
Idaho. Two.
Iowa. One guy on a tractor.
I guess the MAGA QAnon crowd really weren't up to it. Low energy.