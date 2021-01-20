LIVE STREAM: The Inauguration Of President-elect Joe Biden And VP-elect Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will take the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon today.

An inauguration like no other, the ceremony will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic and two weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. The D.C. police chief has said that upwards of 20,000 National Guardsmen are expected to be in place throughout the city to guard against violence.

Trump planned to leave Washington on the morning of Biden’s swearing-in, becoming the first modern-day president to skip his successor’s inauguration. Vice President Pence has said he will attend Biden’s ceremony.