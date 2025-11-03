Mike Johnson: 'Don't Get Lost In The Facts' Of The Government Shutdown

Shannon Bream talked with House Speaker Mike Johnson on 'Fox News Sunday' about the ongoing government shutdown, and it got interesting to say the least. Keep in mind that whenever Johnson says, "Republicans have voted 14 times to open the government, adding, 'Democrats have voted 14 times to close it," he's leaving something out.

Democrats voted against these bills because the Republican-led measures intentionally omitted a permanent extension of the expiring ACA health insurance subsidies and also included significant cuts to Medicaid. Premiums in the ACA are about to explode because of this, but Johnson doesn't seem concerned about the problem his party created.

Also telling is when Johnson told Bream, "Don't get lost in the facts" of the government shutdown.

"Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Republicans are using seniors and the vulnerable; they're weaponizing hunger," Bream said.

"It's absolutely absurd," Johnson insisted. "They are accusing the Republicans and the President of doing exactly what they are doing. Remember, don't get lost in the facts."

"Republicans have voted 14 times to open the government," he continued. "Democrats have voted 14 times to close it."

"Who's playing games here?" he said. "We have a clean, simple CR, a continuing resolution, no partisan gimmicks, tricks at all. It's 24 pages in length. It would keep everything going."

"The President is bending over backwards to take care of the American people, and it's the Democrats who are quite literally using the people as leverage," he falsely added.

Trump is not "bending over backward" to address Americans' needs. He has refused to talk to Democratic leadership, and instead, held a glitzy Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, while Johnson adjourned the House for another week.