Never-Before-Seen Trump/Epstein Pics BLOW UP Trump's Story

Trump said the Epstein Files would end Them. It seems more like they may end him.
By Cliff SchecterJuly 25, 2025

Trump said the Epstein Files would end Them. It seems more like they may end him. Them is the Q-obsessed bs about some Democratic pedophilia ring. "Him" is guy who snuck into teenage beauty pageant changing rooms and was sued by a 13-yr old accusing him of rape (until she dropped the suit out of "safety concerns").

As I wrote at my Blue Amp Substack, he can't even lie without fucking it up:

Asked again about Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman who recruited children into a global rape ring, Trump didn’ flinch. He “wished her well.” The sex trafficker. The one who sent underage girls to be raped. Ya know, normal human stuff. And you should definitely feel not feel like a giant asshole if you voted for Satan’s little helper with the homunculus hands and 34-criminal-count conviction...

So even while trying to distance himself from her deceased-sex-trafficker boyfriend...who he only called “terrific,” joined at parties with underage girls and in whose files—we know from a court filing accusing him of rape—he appears somewhere about as often as the word “and.” Or “the.”

Funny, on the wishing Ghislaine “well,” part. He’s never wished any of Maxwell’s victims well....

Go to Blue Amp Substack to read the rest! We now have newly-released, never-before-seen pics of Trump and Epstein--the guy Trump "didn't know well"--together. Please subscribe while you're there and watch the video in this post all about it!

