Supreme Court Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell Appeal In Epstein Case
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardOctober 6, 2025

Sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted by a jury in New York in 2021 of five counts involving sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy, and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for assisting Epstein with grooming and sexually abusing girls.

Maxwell was recently transferred to a cushy lower-security prison after her July meeting with Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. However, her good luck ran out as the Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell's appeal, upholding her conviction.

CNN reports:

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal from the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, brushing aside an argument from Ghislaine Maxwell that she should have been shielded from prosecution under a plea agreement that Epstein struck with federal authorities.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022 for carrying out a years-long scheme with Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls. In her appeal at the Supreme Court, filed in April, Maxwell argues she should have been covered by a non-prosecution agreement Epstein secured as part of his agreement to plead guilty in Florida.

She was later charged by prosecutors in New York.

“We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case,” Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said. “But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done.”

Virginia Giuffre's family responded to the news.

We're glad they won't hear her appeal. But really, she needs to go back to a maximum security prison.

