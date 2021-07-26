Politics
Pardoned Felon Flynn Jokes About Shooting People In DC

Apparently, right-wing churches hand out rifles now.
By John Amato
The disgraced former Trump National Security Advisor, who advocated for marital law when Traitor Trump lost the election, quipped that he'll "shoot somebody in DC" after receiving a rifle as a gift from a church in California.

I thought churches were for religious services, prayer, and getting closer to God, but apparently nowadays they hand out rifles to people who promote the violent overthrow of the US government.

Flynn, who wanted a Myanmar-type coup to oust President Biden, loves the idea of hunting politicians.

The “Church of the Good News” in Yuba City, California, gifted the QAnon lover a Woodland Camo AR-15.

“We were trying to find a rifle that we thought would be suitable for a general, so we went with an old-fashioned Woodland camouflage… one of our best quality pistols,” said Jason Parker, who works for a pistol company. The weapon he presented to Flynn appeared to be a Woodland Camo AR-15.

A smiling Flynn replied loudly, “Maybe I’ll find someone in Washington, DC."

It's being reported that church members laughed with joy at the idea of Flynn assassinating lawmakers in the nation's capital.

This coming seven months after an insurrection at the US Capitol building that was incited by Flynn, Trump, and a host of crazed sycophants looking for blood.

And remember, Flynn said this to Maria Bartiromo in December of 2020. "And so what we have to stop doing is saying [there is] nothing to see here, you know, we're going to continue to march down the road towards a false inauguration, which the country will not allow that right now."

