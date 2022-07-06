Lilli: 'Look At My Face And Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control'

A Twitter user named Lilli was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade and was injured, grazed by a bullet and fortunate to be alive. She recounted her experience at the Daily Beast yesterday.
Source: Daily Mail
A young woman who survived the July 4 Chicago gun massacre that killed seven has shared distressing images of the facial injuries she suffered.
This victim, known only by the Twitter handle Lilli, began posting photos around noon on July 4, just hours after the shooting began.
The first photo shows blood pouring down her face, neck and on to her chest. She wrote in the caption: 'I cant f**king believe i was in the middle of a mass shooting.
'I've felt safe at this parade for 18 years and today I got hit with a bullet and nothing will change in America this is ridiculous.'
In a subsequent video, Lilli showed a close-up of a deep laceration high on her cheek, just inches from her brain. She confirmed that the laceration was after being grazed by a bullet.
Afterward, she then posted a photo of the gunman writing: 'This is the c**t who killed and injured innocent people.'
She later recounted her experience to the The Daily Beast.
That is why on Monday, just hours after the shooting, I posted a photo of my bloody face on Twitter with the message: “i cant fucking believe i was in the middle of a mass shooting. ive felt safe at this parade for 18 years and today i got hit with a bullet and nothing will change in america this is ridiculous.”
A day later, I can say this: It is ridiculous. And things really have to change.
My entire family has been passionate about the gun violence issue and we will continue to be. I am not deeply into politics but I just think we need stricter laws on who can get guns. When the Second Amendment was written, we didn’t have assault weapons.
I don’t know if my photo will make an actual difference, but I hope it changes a few people’s minds. The reaction has been mostly positive; a California congressman DM’d me and a lot of moms compared me to their own kids.
That congressman appears to have been Eric Swalwell.
One of her tweets, her account is now protected, beset by trolls who called her a "crisis actor."