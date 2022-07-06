Lilli: 'Look At My Face And Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control'

A Twitter user named Lili recounted her horrific experience at the Fourth of July Highland Park parade.
Lilli: 'Look At My Face And Tell Me We Don’t Need Gun Control'
Credit: The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Lilli Martini
By Ed ScarceJuly 6, 2022

A Twitter user named Lilli was at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade and was injured, grazed by a bullet and fortunate to be alive. She recounted her experience at the Daily Beast yesterday.

Source: Daily Mail

A young woman who survived the July 4 Chicago gun massacre that killed seven has shared distressing images of the facial injuries she suffered.

This victim, known only by the Twitter handle Lilli, began posting photos around noon on July 4, just hours after the shooting began.

The first photo shows blood pouring down her face, neck and on to her chest. She wrote in the caption: 'I cant f**king believe i was in the middle of a mass shooting.

'I've felt safe at this parade for 18 years and today I got hit with a bullet and nothing will change in America this is ridiculous.'

In a subsequent video, Lilli showed a close-up of a deep laceration high on her cheek, just inches from her brain. She confirmed that the laceration was after being grazed by a bullet.

Afterward, she then posted a photo of the gunman writing: 'This is the c**t who killed and injured innocent people.'

She later recounted her experience to the The Daily Beast.

That is why on Monday, just hours after the shooting, I posted a photo of my bloody face on Twitter with the message: “i cant fucking believe i was in the middle of a mass shooting. ive felt safe at this parade for 18 years and today i got hit with a bullet and nothing will change in america this is ridiculous.”

A day later, I can say this: It is ridiculous. And things really have to change.

My entire family has been passionate about the gun violence issue and we will continue to be. I am not deeply into politics but I just think we need stricter laws on who can get guns. When the Second Amendment was written, we didn’t have assault weapons.

I don’t know if my photo will make an actual difference, but I hope it changes a few people’s minds. The reaction has been mostly positive; a California congressman DM’d me and a lot of moms compared me to their own kids.

That congressman appears to have been Eric Swalwell.

One of her tweets, her account is now protected, beset by trolls who called her a "crisis actor."

image_0

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue