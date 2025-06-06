Trump’s Golf Club Flagged For Health Violations, Lowest Grade In The County

Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club in Bedminster, N.J., received a shocking 32 out of 100 health inspection score in May, the lowest grade in Somerset County, according to a Forbes report that cited public documents.

The appalling grade happened after the club was flagged for 18 violations, including all three requirements in the “food protected from contamination” category.

The outlet reports that Trump's club was issued a “conditionally satisfactory” C grade and must display a placard with the grade in a visible location. It was like a cone of shame for a pet, so then, hours after the Forbes report, even though New Jersey's sanitary code requires visits to be conducted "at an unnanounced time," an inspector arrived at Trump’s Bedminster club for its reinspection, then voila, the club earned a B grade with a score of 86—the lowest score possible to receive that grade still.

Via Forbes:

The inspector documented six violations, including two categorized as critical. One was corrected on site. Issues included milk and coffee creamers being kept at 50 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the required 41 degrees, sanitizer concentrations in wiping-cloth buckets that were too low and mops being stored in buckets rather than being air-dried

In a 2014 tweet, Trump described a Bedminster membership as “an investment in life, luxury & leisure,” touting its “top amenities & services. " However, that appears not to be true.

The inspector wrote, “Observed household microwave in the main kitchen must be removed," adding that 'only commercial-grade equipment' is allowed in a food establishment.

Trump’s Bedminster club continues to serve alcohol nearly a year after New Jersey declined to renew its liquor license, citing questions over whether President Trump’s felony convictions disqualify him under state law. The club has a temporary permit, which is set to expire on June 30.

MAGA, we strongly urge you to eat at Trump's Bedminster resort to support your hero. It will make you ultra-MAGA. Do it for your president.

Inspectors in Somerset County, NJ, checked ≈ 115 establishments. Their lowest score goes to Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club. They found expired milk, improperly stored raw meat, and sinks without soap or towels. It got a C grade (32 out of 100) Via @zacheverson.com www.forbes.com/sites/zachev... — Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T17:46:31.751Z

